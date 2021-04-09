Norges Bank Buys New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,370,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,481,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

