Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,108,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $383.92 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.97 and a 200-day moving average of $383.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

