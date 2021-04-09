Norges Bank Invests $154.81 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 816,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,809,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of STERIS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $198.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

