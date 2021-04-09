Norges Bank Invests $179.50 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 919,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,498,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

