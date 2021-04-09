Norges Bank Invests $181.03 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,025,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

