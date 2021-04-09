Norges Bank Makes New $182.87 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,120,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,871,000. Norges Bank owned 0.75% of The Williams Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.