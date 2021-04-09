Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,077,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,574,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

