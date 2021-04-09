Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,223,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,413,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Slack Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $4,210,540.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,818 shares in the company, valued at $54,650,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

