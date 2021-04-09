Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,932,320 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,932,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,846,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

