Norges Bank Takes $152.73 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,005,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,726,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Sun Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after buying an additional 142,533 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sun Communities by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE SUI opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.77 and a one year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

