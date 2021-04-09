Norges Bank Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,905,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.94% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 711.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Shares of TFX opened at $420.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $434.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.46 and its 200-day moving average is $383.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.