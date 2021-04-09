Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

