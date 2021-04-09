Northern Trust Corp Acquires 17,790 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

TV stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

