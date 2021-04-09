Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 411,264 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.