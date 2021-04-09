Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 517,999 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,942,490 shares of company stock worth $264,065,013.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

