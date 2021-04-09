Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 464,588 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 329,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.