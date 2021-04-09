Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $191.03 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $191.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

