Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.56 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

