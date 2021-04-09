Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of IMAX worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.