Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of MarineMax worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $49.67 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

