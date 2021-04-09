Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Caleres worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caleres by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Caleres by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

