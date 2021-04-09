Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

