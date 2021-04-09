Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of The Bancorp worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Bancorp by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBBK opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

