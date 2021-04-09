Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Ambac Financial Group worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $17.31 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

