Northern Trust Corp Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Cara Therapeutics worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

