Northern Trust Corp Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Banc of California worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $917.63 million, a PE ratio of -95.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

