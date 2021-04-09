Northern Trust Corp Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Open Lending worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

