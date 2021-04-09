Northern Trust Corp Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of AxoGen worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 639,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

AxoGen stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $817.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

