Northern Trust Corp Has $8.14 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.