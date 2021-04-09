Northern Trust Corp Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

