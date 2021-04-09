Northern Trust Corp Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,495,582. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.