Northern Trust Corp Has $8.47 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $56.20 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

