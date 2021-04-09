Northern Trust Corp Has $8.59 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Ichor worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Ichor stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

