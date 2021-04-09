Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Baozun worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Baozun by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Baozun by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

