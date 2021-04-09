Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of The York Water worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The York Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

YORW stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

