Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

