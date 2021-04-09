Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Prelude Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

