Northern Trust Corp Purchases 13,627 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Oak Street Health worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 303,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSH opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

