Northern Trust Corp Purchases 31,255 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $132.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

