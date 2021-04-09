Northern Trust Corp Purchases 36,459 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.54% of Amyris worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS opened at $16.04 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

