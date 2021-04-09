Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of KT worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

