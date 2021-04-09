Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 over the last 90 days.

ORIC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

