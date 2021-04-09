Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Rackspace Technology worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $25.61 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

