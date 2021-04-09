Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $804.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

