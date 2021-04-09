Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of iHeartMedia worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

