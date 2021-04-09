Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Tucows worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tucows by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Tucows by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tucows by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tucows by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $397,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

TCX opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.