Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,628 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Par Pacific worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $825.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

