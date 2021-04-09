Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,126 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Sterling Construction worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

