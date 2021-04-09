Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,642 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Knoll worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knoll by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

NYSE:KNL opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $848.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.