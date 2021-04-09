Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,504 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,600,750 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

